Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has won the first qualifying race for the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year. “It’s the (qualifying) Duels, not the Daytona 500,” said Logano, “but momentum is momentum.” Logano led 19 laps in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske in Thursday night’s 60-lap qualifying race that […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Ferrari Challenge - Justin Wetherill comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Ferrari Challenge - Justin Wetherill comments on Race-2 at Daytona 01:46

 Ferrari Challenge - Justin Wetherill comments on Race-2 at Daytona

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500 [Video]President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Electric Kingdom Movie Documentary [Video]Electric Kingdom Movie Documentary

Electric Kingdom Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Electric Kingdom is a behind the scenes documentary following the first Formula E electric car race in the Middle East. The Kingdom of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Keselowski joins FOX Sports' Alan Cavanna at Media Day for the Daytona 500 | NASCAR on FOX

Brad Keselowski joins FOX Sports' Alan Cavanna at Media Day for the Daytona 500 | NASCAR on FOXKeselowski divulges the somewhat rocky relationship he has with teammate Joey Logano and breaks down how much he wants to win his first Daytona 500.
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Jamie McMurray breaks down the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch | NASCAR RACE HUB

Jamie McMurray breaks down the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch | NASCAR RACE HUB"NASCAR Race Hub's" Jamie McMurray breaks down the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch at The Busch Clash.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.