Joey Logano wins first Daytona 500 qualifying race

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano has won the first qualifying race for the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year. “It’s the (qualifying) Duels, not the Daytona 500,” said Logano, “but momentum is momentum.” Logano led 19 laps in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske in Thursday night’s 60-lap qualifying race that […] 👓 View full article

