On the trail: Bloomberg targeted by Democratic rivals, Biden raises money for crucial states

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
U.S. Democratic presidential candidates took aim on Thursday at a rival whose name has not yet appeared on the ballot in the early voting states but whose television ads have blanketed the airwaves: billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

 Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday. At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly every one of his rivals. Elected officials across the country understand there will be down-ballot...

Keller: Democratic Party Still Divided After New Hampshire Primary

WBZ TV's Jon Keller takes a look at what's next in the Democratic race for president.

Sanders Expected To Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary. According to Reuters, Sanders is set to beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg by a slim margin. NBC News described..

Biden's support slumps to lowest on record, Bloomberg surges nationally as Democratic race heats up: poll

Support for Joe Biden's U.S. Democratic presidential bid has tumbled nationally to the lowest on record since his lackluster finish in the Iowa caucuses, while...
Reuters

On the trail: Democratic White House hopefuls take aim at Bloomberg

U.S. Democratic presidential candidates took aim on Thursday at a rival whose name has not yet appeared on the ballot in the early-voting states, but whose...
Reuters

