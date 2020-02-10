On the trail: Bloomberg targeted by Democratic rivals, Biden raises money for crucial states
Friday, 14 February 2020 () U.S. Democratic presidential candidates took aim on Thursday at a rival whose name has not yet appeared on the ballot in the early voting states but whose television ads have blanketed the airwaves: billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday.
At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly every one of his rivals.
Elected officials across the country understand there will be down-ballot...