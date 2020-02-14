Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Maxwell's surgeon says he could not have played through pain in South Africa

Maxwell's surgeon says he could not have played through pain in South Africa

The Age Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Glenn Maxwell will sit out the tour of South Africa after an elbow operation and the man who performed it said it had to be done before he took the field again.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RyanEckford

Ryan Eckford RT @SMHsport: Surgeon says operation needed to happen sooner rather than later https://t.co/Q0tldOJntO 11 minutes ago

SMHsport

SMH Sport Surgeon says operation needed to happen sooner rather than later https://t.co/Q0tldOJntO 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.