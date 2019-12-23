Global  

Merrimack owns second half, beats St. Francis (BKN) 60-50

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Jensen hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and Merrimack dominated the second half to beat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 60-50 on Thursday night. Jensen sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and added nine rebounds and two steals for the Warriors (17-9, […]
