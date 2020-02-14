Global  

Indiana uses 3-point flurry to beat No. 21 Iowa, end skid

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Devonte Green scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 on Thursday, helping the Indiana Hoosiers close out an 89-77 victory over No. 21 Iowa. The Hoosiers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in the series. […]
