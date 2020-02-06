Global  

Exclusive: 'Modern Family' cast share emotions of last script reading: 'I was sobbing'

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Ed O'Neill tell USA TODAY how they felt at the last 'Modern Family' table read, which colleagues commemorate on Instagram.
News video: Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson struggle during final Modern Family table read

Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson struggle during final Modern Family table read 00:42

 Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson grew emotional during the Modern Family cast's final table read on Wednesday after 11 years on the show.

'Modern Family' Cast's Final Table Read Pics Will Make You Emotional

Modern Family is coming to an end, and the pictures from their final table read are already bringing on the emotions. The show is wrapping up after an incredible...
Just Jared

'Modern Family' cast shares emotional photos from reading the final episode's script

The cast of “Modern Family” is already beginning to say goodbye to the beloved show by taking to social media to share moments from the final table read. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life The end of #ModernFamily is sinking in for the cast. 😭They shared their feelings with USA TODAY during an exclusive… https://t.co/RpLdQYhhKN 57 minutes ago

Margaret52263

Margaret Grant RT @USATODAY: The fast-approaching end of the Emmy-winning ABC comedy is sinking in for the people who make it, cast members told USA TODAY… 5 hours ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY The fast-approaching end of the Emmy-winning ABC comedy is sinking in for the people who make it, cast members told… https://t.co/QcVPogiFqL 5 hours ago

tiffanyyy2000

tiffany monroe Exclusive: 'Modern Family' cast share emotions of last script reading: 'I was sobbing' https://t.co/toGjZp39U2 6 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Exclusive: ‘Modern Family’ cast share emotions of last script reading: ‘I was sobbing’ https://t.co/1Ffzvd1C2U 7 hours ago

BrianGnuseNTV

Brian Gnuse 11 seasons is a heck of a run but I will be sad to see it come to an end. —————— Exclusive: 'Modern Family' cast… https://t.co/yi1COCQA7n 9 hours ago

Christo78428088

Christopher Mocaby USA TODAY: Exclusive: 'Modern Family' cast on last script https://t.co/UG6ViOxfOj 10 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Exclusive: 'Modern Family' cast share emotions of last script reading: 'I was sobbing' Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and… https://t.co/2vlSUTnVj7 11 hours ago

