ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sam Griffin scored 19 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 77-67 on Thursday night. Griffin shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Radshad Davis and Brian Warren added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Davis also had 14 rebounds. Jordan Phillips had 10 points for Texas-Arlington (11-15, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). David […]