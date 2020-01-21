Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats frustrated over the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump are pushing their oversight efforts toward the Justice Department and what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement. Democrats have demanded more information about Barr’s intervention in the case of Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of […] 👓 View full article

