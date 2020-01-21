Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr

Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats frustrated over the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump are pushing their oversight efforts toward the Justice Department and what they call Attorney General William Barr’s efforts to politicize federal law enforcement. Democrats have demanded more information about Barr’s intervention in the case of Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union [Video]House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress. In an act of protest, a number of Democrats..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses [Video]GOP Says House Democrats Missed Chance to Subpoena Impeachment Witnesses

GOP National Spokesperson Liz Harrington claimed Democrats should have subpoenaed witnesses, despite the House notably issuing subpoenas during the initial inquiry.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barr agrees to testify before House Judiciary Committee in March

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee asked Barr to appear before the committee in a hearing at the end of March
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probe

Donald Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Roger Stone case, Democrats vow probeWashington - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against his long-time adviser and...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr https://t.co/oiKjYzySsF 1 minute ago

rouutnews

Rouut Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr https://t.co/GvZEbmCY0H https://t.co/BaZu6LxKgk 13 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr https://t.co/zHN47xc2Mq 32 minutes ago

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr https://t.co/Fko6awB8ON 32 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr https://t.co/d87nakveRu 34 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Post-impeachment, House Democrats sharpen focus on Barr https://t.co/aAYuYVdUKZ 37 minutes ago

tradeshowangela

counsuela2- text Trump to 88022⭐️⭐️⭐️🇱🇷 RT @GOPoversight: But it won't stop. Democrats are already calling for more investigations. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/BaK0rqUIsj 59 minutes ago

perfetto_john

John Perfetto RT @RepJeffDuncan: “The speaker is eager to hammer home the message that the economy isn’t actually as strong as Trump claims.” Give me a… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.