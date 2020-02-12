Global  

Browns' Myles Garrett maintains Steelers QB Mason Rudolph used racial slur before brawl

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
In an interview with ESPN, Myles Garrett again alleged that Steelers QB Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to helmet-swinging incident.
Garrett again alleges Rudolph used racial slur

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, in an interview with Outside The Lines, again has alleged that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at...
ESPN

Browns’ Garrett reinstated by NFL after 6-game suspension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers...
Seattle Times Also reported by CBC.ca, BBC News, ESPN, FOX Sports, BBC Sport, NYTimes.com

