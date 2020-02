Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A series of avalanches struck a central province in Afghanistan the previous day, killing at least 21 people, authorities said Friday. According to Ahmad Tameem Azimi, spokesman of the ministry for disaster management, seven people remain missing following the avalanches in central Daykundi province on Thursday while 10 were injured. The […] 👓 View full article