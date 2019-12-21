Australian MPs to meet Julian Assange in London

Australian MPs Andrew Wilkie and George Christensen will visit Julian Assange in a London prison on Tuesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Julian Assange Says He's 'Slowly Dying' In Prison WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is slurring his speech and worried about dying in prison. That's according to a new report from British journalist and former Army officer Vaughan Smith. Gizmodo.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published on January 1, 2020 Wikileaks' Assange Appears In Court MADRID (Reuters) - Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a Madrid court via videolink from Britain on Friday as part of an investigation into his allegations that a Spanish firm spied on.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published on December 21, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Australian MPs urge Boris Johnson to intervene in Assange extradition case Australian MPs have urged Boris Johnson to intervene and stop the extradition hearing of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US.

Belfast Telegraph 4 hours ago



'Leave our bloke alone': Australian MPs call for government to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange The Australian government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are being urged to stop Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's impending US extradition trial.

SBS 1 hour ago



