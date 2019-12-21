Global  

Australian MPs to meet Julian Assange in London

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Australian MPs Andrew Wilkie and George Christensen will visit Julian Assange in a London prison on Tuesday.
Julian Assange Says He's 'Slowly Dying' In Prison [Video]Julian Assange Says He's 'Slowly Dying' In Prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is slurring his speech and worried about dying in prison. That's according to a new report from British journalist and former Army officer Vaughan Smith. Gizmodo..

Wikileaks' Assange Appears In Court [Video]Wikileaks' Assange Appears In Court

MADRID (Reuters) - Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a Madrid court via videolink from Britain on Friday as part of an investigation into his allegations that a Spanish firm spied on..

Australian MPs urge Boris Johnson to intervene in Assange extradition case

Australian MPs have urged Boris Johnson to intervene and stop the extradition hearing of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US.
Belfast Telegraph

'Leave our bloke alone': Australian MPs call for government to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

The Australian government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are being urged to stop Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's impending US extradition trial.
SBS

