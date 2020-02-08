Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hubei > China coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fall

China coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fall

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
China coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fallThe death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day. The central province's health commission reported 116...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked 01:45

 China coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000, officials sacked

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus continuing to spread [Video]Coronavirus continuing to spread

The number of coronavirus patients is on the rise with China continuing to be hardest hit by the outbreak. In the US there are 14 confirmed cases so far and that's counting a recently confirmed second..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:01Published

Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas [Video]Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States as revised numbers in China shot up dramatically.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll rises to 722 with 34,546 cases

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 722, while new cases jumped to 34,546.
Belfast Telegraph

China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall

China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016, but the number of new...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thecableng

TheCable RT @thecableng: #Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,350 in #China https://t.co/bkzkeFp5Po via @thecableng https://t.co/OygCxfx5zZ 3 seconds ago

Amigosaying

Amigos RT @JamiiForums: CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO MORE THAN 65,000 GLOBALLY > China's #Hubei province have recorded 4,823 more cases of the novel… 31 seconds ago

CelebrateAwe

Linh Chameleon RT @SBSNews: China's official death toll from the new coronavirus spiked dramatically, after authorities changed their counting methods htt… 33 seconds ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal With 116 More Fatalities in Hubei, China’s Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 1,500 https://t.co/EoRm2oPmiX https://t.co/VTXnLaecyk 1 minute ago

clintonkowach

Clinton Kowach Coronavirus: China death toll edges toward 1,500 https://t.co/EBbNS6V5zG #News #Bibleprophecy #Truth #Knowledge… https://t.co/DgLlu5RQbn 1 minute ago

MihaiScorobete

Mihai Scorobete RT @tassagency_en: Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,488 — portal https://t.co/Sza5WQS2jE © EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI https:… 1 minute ago

DarinOlson5

Darin Olson RT @COVID_19NEWS: #coronavirus latest: - Confirmed infections in China increased by 5,093 overnight, bringing the nation’s total to 63,932… 2 minutes ago

tassagency_en

TASS Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,488 — portal https://t.co/Sza5WQS2jE © EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI https://t.co/ypYSxvHRsc 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.