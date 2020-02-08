China coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fall
Friday, 14 February 2020 () The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday but the number of new infections in hard-hit Hubei province fell after a change in case definitions caused a massive increase the previous day. The central province's health commission reported 116...
The number of coronavirus patients is on the rise with China continuing to be hardest hit by the outbreak. In the US there are 14 confirmed cases so far and that's counting a recently confirmed second..