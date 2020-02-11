Trump to Transfer $3.8B From Military to Fund Border Wall
Friday, 14 February 2020 () The Trump administration is transferring $3.8 billion in recently passed military funding to finance construction of the president's long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall, angering not just Democrats but also GOP defense hawks. Thursday's move by the Pentagon would transfer money from National Guard units,...
As the construction at the southern border continues, the Trump administration is being accused by lawmakers of destroying Native American burial sites in order to build the wall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.