We hold no grudges against Wendell Rodricks: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra

DNA Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks was caught up in a controversy for criticizing Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Grammy 2020 look.
Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, on Wendell Rodricks’ demise: We have lost a great, talented man

Priyanka Chopra who has been receiving flak on her Grammy outfit found late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dress shamming as well. However, her mother, opened...
Bollywood Life

PC’s mom Madhu mourns Wendell's demise

Wendell Rodricks’ criticism of Priyanka Chopra’s risqué Grammy’s gown may have been a bitter pill to swallow, but mom Madhu Chopra insists that they have...
IndiaTimes

