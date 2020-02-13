New milk recall issued from supermarket ALDI over E. coli fears

ALDI is the latest of a string of supermarkets and service stations to issue a recall for milk sold across NSW and ACT over possible E. coli contamination fears.

Recent related news from verified sources Dairy Farmers recalls milk due to E. coli fears Supermarkets have recalled some varieties of Dairy Farmers milk sold in NSW due to a possible E. coli contamination.

