Microsoft temporarily blocked from beginning Pentagon project

Hindu Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A federal judge in the U.S. has temporarily blocked Microsoft from beginning work on the $10 billion Pentagon Cloud computing project following a moti
Recent related news from verified sources

Court halts Pentagon work with Microsoft on cloud contract

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ordered the Pentagon to temporarily halt work with Microsoft on a $10 billion military cloud contract that Amazon was...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

