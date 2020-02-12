Global  

As Bombardier founders, Quebec's aerospace industry grows up

CBC.ca Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
There was a time when the fates of Quebec's aerospace industry and Bombardier were intimately linked. But the Bombardier-Airbus deal suggests that may no longer be the case. The aerospace industry may finally have to fly on its own.
'Major announcements' to accompany Bombardier earnings report Thursday — minister

Amid suggestions that Quebec aerospace giant Bombardier may be poised to announce the sale of its rail division, Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon was...
CBC.ca


