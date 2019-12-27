Samsung's jailed board chairman quits

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on fare rationalisation and organisational restructuring of railways Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on fare rationalisation and organisational restructuring of railways Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 07:00Published on December 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Samsung’s busted union buster quits Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Lee Sang-hoon, the chairman of Samsung Electronics’ board, has resigned from his role just under two months after...

The Verge 6 hours ago



Samsung Electronics says its board chairman offers to resign Samsung Electronics said on Friday that Lee Sang-hoon, the chairman of its board, had offered to resign, without elaborating on a reason.

Reuters 13 hours ago





Tweets about this