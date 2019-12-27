Global  

Samsung's jailed board chairman quits

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Samsung Electronics' board Chairman Lee Sang-hoon, who was convicted and jailed for sabotaging union activities, has resigned from the South Korean company, it said on Friday.
