'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal': It's Nayanthara vs Samantha Akkineni for Vijay Sethupathi in this love triangle

DNA Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Vignesh Shivan's upcoming directorial titled 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.
