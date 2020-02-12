Global  

US attorney general says Donald Trump's tweets make his job 'impossible'

SBS Friday, 14 February 2020
US Attorney General William Barr says some of President Donald Trump's Twitter activity is making his job at the Justice Department "impossible".
News video: Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Donald Trump Win

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Donald Trump Win

 Attorney General Leslie Rutledge talks about Donald Trump winning the election and speaks more about her support for the new president elect.

Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job [Video]Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job

Attorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and he won't be "bullied" by anyone, whether that someone be..

U.S. Attorney General Wants President Trump To Tone Down Tweets [Video]U.S. Attorney General Wants President Trump To Tone Down Tweets

In a surprise, William Barr criticized the president and a potential rival piled on; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Donald Trump's tweets make my job 'impossible', says US Attorney-General Bill Barr


Telegraph.co.uk

Barr: Trump tweets on cases make it 'impossible' to do my job

US attorney general pushes back against Trump after the president attacked prosecutors, judge and jury on Stone case.
Al Jazeera

