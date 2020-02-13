Hafiz Saeed conviction: Is Pakistan finally acting against Islamists?

Cadosh RT @ultrascanhumint: Hafiz Saeed conviction: Deception or disavowal?: In Pakistan, when it comes to terrorism and other such questions of h… 3 minutes ago Esther ten Wolthuis RT @dwnews: Pakistan has jailed the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, but analysts believe the country needs to do more… 4 minutes ago Devil.. RT @johnstanly: "The international community shouldn’t let up its pressure on #Pakistan. Islamabad should be asked to take, not just legal… 8 minutes ago Ultrascan HUMINT Hafiz Saeed conviction: Deception or disavowal?: In Pakistan, when it comes to terrorism and other such questions o… https://t.co/3PHmaRbu5Y 12 minutes ago Haroon Janjua My latest for @dwnews "If FATF spares Pak from blacklist, & especially if it is eventually removed from the grey li… https://t.co/m2NgmutRiK 15 minutes ago Fatema Imani "Another major point that the conviction of Hafiz Saeed raises is that, in Pakistan, militant groups are proscribed… https://t.co/n73W6TMYIr 24 minutes ago OccuWorld 🏴 India questions Hafiz Saeed’s conviction in Pakistan, says decision taken ahead of FATF meet https://t.co/pV1NndmOOC 38 minutes ago Ⓓⓗⓨⓡⓐⓙ RT @sushantsareen: The Hafiz Saeed conviction is classical Pakistani deceit and deception. Only the naive will not be skeptical about the c… 42 minutes ago