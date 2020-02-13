Global  

Hafiz Saeed conviction: Is Pakistan finally acting against Islamists?

Deutsche Welle Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The jailing of the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks over terror financing charges comes amid growing global pressure on Pakistan to act against Islamist and militant groups. Haroon Janjua reports.
Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it | OneIndia News [Video]Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it | OneIndia News

A day after a Pakistan court sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 11 years jail in 2 terror funding related cases, India said that one needs to be cautious and wait and watch whether Pakistan complies with the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published

Cadosh1977

Cadosh RT @ultrascanhumint: Hafiz Saeed conviction: Deception or disavowal?: In Pakistan, when it comes to terrorism and other such questions of h… 3 minutes ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis RT @dwnews: Pakistan has jailed the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, but analysts believe the country needs to do more… 4 minutes ago

dpswain11

Devil.. RT @johnstanly: "The international community shouldn’t let up its pressure on #Pakistan. Islamabad should be asked to take, not just legal… 8 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Hafiz Saeed conviction: Deception or disavowal?: In Pakistan, when it comes to terrorism and other such questions o… https://t.co/3PHmaRbu5Y 12 minutes ago

JanjuaHaroon

Haroon Janjua My latest for @dwnews "If FATF spares Pak from blacklist, & especially if it is eventually removed from the grey li… https://t.co/m2NgmutRiK 15 minutes ago

FatemaImani27

Fatema Imani "Another major point that the conviction of Hafiz Saeed raises is that, in Pakistan, militant groups are proscribed… https://t.co/n73W6TMYIr 24 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 India questions Hafiz Saeed’s conviction in Pakistan, says decision taken ahead of FATF meet https://t.co/pV1NndmOOC 38 minutes ago

dhyrajm

Ⓓⓗⓨⓡⓐⓙ RT @sushantsareen: The Hafiz Saeed conviction is classical Pakistani deceit and deception. Only the naive will not be skeptical about the c… 42 minutes ago

