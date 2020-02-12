Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Operation Valentine' produces deluge of cards for 104-year-old U.S. marine

'Operation Valentine' produces deluge of cards for 104-year-old U.S. marine

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
'It's too fantastic,' says 'Major Bill' after he got 70,000 Valentine cards from around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Operation Valentine [Video]Trending: Operation Valentine

104-year-old Marine veteran received 300,000 messages from all 50 states and countries around the world.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's Day [Video]104-Year-Old Marine Vet Gets Thousands Of Cards For Valentine's Day

He got more cards than he ever expected.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:52Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.