Edie Falco stays close to home with new show, 'Tommy'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Survivor' Champions From NJ Return To Show For New Season Champions of the CBS show "Survivor" are returning for a new season called "Winners at War," and three competitors are from New Jersey. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago Leaders Announce 'Show Some Love to Chinatown' Campaign Officials are kicking off a new campaign called "Show Some Love In Chinatown" to support small businesses in Manhattan's Chinese hub. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 16:53Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Edie Falco returns to TV in new CBS series "Tommy" Emmy-winning actress Edie Falco stars as the first female police chief of Los Angeles in the new CBS drama series "Tommy." She joined CBSN to discuss what drew...

CBS News 1 week ago



Go Behind-The-Scenes With Edie Falco Star Of The New CBS Police Drama ‘Tommy’ Go behind-the-scenes with Edie Falco and the rest of the stars in the new series 'Tommy' coming to CBS this Thursday, February 6th at 10:00PM ET/PT.

cbs4.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this