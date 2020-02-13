Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > You Didn’t Touch These Jellyfish, but They Can Sting You With Tiny Grenades

You Didn’t Touch These Jellyfish, but They Can Sting You With Tiny Grenades

NYTimes.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The upside-down jellyfish is mostly stationary, so it evolved self-propelling cells that can swim over and sting you on its behalf.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stinging water mystery solved: Jellyfish can sting swimmers, prey with 'mucus grenades'

In warm coastal waters around the world, swimmers can often spot large groups of jellyfish pulsing on the seafloor. It is best to avoid areas that upside-down...
Science Daily

They Didn’t Touch a Jellyfish. Why Did They Feel Its Sting?

The upside-down jellyfish is mostly stationary, so it evolved “self-propelling, microscopic grenades” that can swim over and sting you on its behalf.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.