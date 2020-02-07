Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Race-by-race tips and preview for Randwick on Saturday

Race-by-race tips and preview for Randwick on Saturday

The Age Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
All the information you need to pick a winner or three from a 10-race card at Randwick.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tips and race-by-race preview for Warwick Farm on Saturday

Everything you need to know to pick a winner on the nine-race card at Warwick Farm.
The Age


Tweets about this

OddscheckerAu

Oddschecker Au Nature Strip is the overwhelming fav to win the Lightning Stakes but is there value to be found in the race? https://t.co/1jPQ47Dz7T 2 hours ago

OddscheckerAu

Oddschecker Au Off to a cracking start at Flemington! Mount Tabora gets us the win & our only other pick in the race, Sunday Pray,… https://t.co/OatU4kpvOk 3 hours ago

Before_You_Bet

Before You Bet The first race at Flemington for G1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes day is up in 10 minutes! Check out @Tim_Tips' ra… https://t.co/9LJUfSPeVe 3 hours ago

PalmerbetAU

Palmerbet OVER EXPOSURE ($3.4) & MOUNT TABORA ($3.3) are battling out favouritism in the opener @ #Flemington. STAR OF CARRU… https://t.co/wu1NfOTE1X 3 hours ago

OddscheckerAu

Oddschecker Au Our expert's marked the opener as a standout race at Flemington. Make sure you check out his betting plan at the bo… https://t.co/51l3GKdGnx 3 hours ago

PalmerbetAU

Palmerbet HUGE 10 race card @ #Randwick today including👇 R4 Lohnro Plate #Listed R5 Southern Cross Stakes #Group3 R7 Light… https://t.co/l4pPiSxELA 4 hours ago

BattlersPod

The Battlers Pod RT @BattlersPod: The Battlers preview a challenging card for #ApolloStakes Day at #Randwick. Track pattern a big watch early w/ testing con… 5 hours ago

mrpharty

Patrick Harty RT @HRIRacing: #TodaysTips - https://t.co/2q0ay0gWGp @DundalkStadium - moments away! @GowranPark1 - Saturday (1.10) @NavanRacecourse - Su… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.