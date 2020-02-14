Global  

RBS changes name to NatWest in bid to shed legacy of bailout

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The majority state-owned U.K. bank RBS announced a name change on Friday as it tries to leave behind its near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis. The bank said it will now be known as NatWest Group Plc, shedding the 300-year-old Royal Bank of Scotland name. The Edinburgh-based lender said 80% of its […]
