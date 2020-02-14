Jaoana Dean Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down - BBC News https://t.co/1qPiWDP2US 14 seconds ago Voltaireの批判精神 RT @AFP: VIDEO: 🇫🇷 Emmanuel Macron's candidate for Paris mayor, Benjamin #Griveaux, has withdrawn from the race over a leaked***video, in… 2 minutes ago svenc RT @kjalee: Extremely French story breaking today. The government's former spokesman Benjamin Griveaux has just pulled out of the Paris may… 4 minutes ago SilverbirdNews24 Race for Mayor of Paris: Sex video ends Benjamin Griveaux https://t.co/DFhdHt4B9c https://t.co/fRCCwLT7sa 6 minutes ago lau RT @doltostoi: BBC News - Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down https://t.co/Ir8wfoWU04 8 minutes ago けび子 BBC News - Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down https://t.co/hFlCUPj72b 8 minutes ago Daniel 🗽 RT @PEACETHAHARDWAY: BBC News - Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down https://t.co/zz3pIKodKJ 10 minutes ago jobgujnews Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down https://t.co/0vyNLZpqug https://t.co/dIEnNxtaTD 11 minutes ago