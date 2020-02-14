Global  

Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down

BBC News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Benjamin Griveaux condemns a "torrent of mud" after a video is apparently posted by a Russian artist.
Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row [Video]Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual..

Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations [Video]Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations

Macron ally leaves Paris mayor race over alleged sex video

French President Emmanuel Macron's preferred candidate for Paris mayor has withdrawn his bid over a leaked sex video. Benjamin Griveaux resigned from a...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters•Belfast Telegraph•France 24•NYTimes.com•WorldNews

