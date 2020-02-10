Global  

Cruisers quarantined on Diamond Princess cruise ship spread love for Valentine's Day

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Thousands have been stuck for days on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship, but that's not stopping them from celebrating Valentine's Day.
 As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection.

An Arizona man is sharing what life is like while under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among another 66 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of...
Japan has given elderly passengers in poor health or confined to inner cabins on the Diamond Princess cruise ship the chance to finish their coronavirus...
