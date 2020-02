Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Petra Kvitova withdrew from the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Friday because of illness. The third-seeded Kvitova had been due to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals. Kvitova said the unspecified illness had bothered her during Thursday's three-set win over Alison van Uytvanck. "I wasn't feeling well during my match […]