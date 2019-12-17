Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down
Friday, 14 February 2020 () FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Imagine a mortgage that pays you the interest, not the other way around. Or a savings account where it’s the bank, not the saver, who collects interest. Welcome to the upside-down world of ultra-low and negative interest rates that is taking hold in many parts of the world. Now more than […]
