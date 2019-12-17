Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down

Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Imagine a mortgage that pays you the interest, not the other way around. Or a savings account where it’s the bank, not the saver, who collects interest. Welcome to the upside-down world of ultra-low and negative interest rates that is taking hold in many parts of the world. Now more than […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion

American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion 01:04

 American Households Reach Record Debt of $14 Trillion The figure comes from the New York Federal Reserve and is the result of a five-year upward trend. In 2019's fourth quarter, the debt jumped by $193 billion. There was an increase of just over $600 billion year-over-year. The $14 trillion is also...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

High Retail Inflation Doesn't Warrant Higher Interest Rates Mint Wide Angle [Video]High Retail Inflation Doesn't Warrant Higher Interest Rates Mint Wide Angle

High Retail Inflation Doesn't Warrant Higher Interest Rates Mint Wide Angle

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 03:52Published

Trump: 'Would Be Sooo Great' If Fed Lowered Interest Rates [Video]Trump: 'Would Be Sooo Great' If Fed Lowered Interest Rates

President Trump called for lower interest rates.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published


Tweets about this

VeronaCapital

Verona Capital Mgmt Negative interest rates turn saving and borrowing upside down ~ https://t.co/rdP5J7rZZJ 8 minutes ago

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down https://t.co/W8GfH9J6Qj 13 minutes ago

PolyPoliLive

Polygon Politics RT @GrantSchulte: Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down (from @AP) https://t.co/YOOduEFgwI 22 minutes ago

SaeedBaygi

Saeed Valadbaygi Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down - Yahoo News: Negative interest rates turn saving, borro… https://t.co/UQ6B9M4UQ1 24 minutes ago

GrantSchulte

Grant Schulte Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down (from @AP) https://t.co/YOOduEFgwI 24 minutes ago

MagnoliaG2012

Magnolia Gallery Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down https://t.co/L6SNeXoQjE via @YahooFinance 59 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Negative interest rates turn saving, borrowing upside down https://t.co/8TetqroDC2 1 hour ago

ACLI_Jack

Jack Dolan Negative Interest Rates Turn Saving, Borrowing Upside Down https://t.co/m2a7SQY5aE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.