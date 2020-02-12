‘The Photograph’ review: Lakeith Stanfield, Issa Rae shine in unabashedly old-school romance

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield carry "The Photograph," an unabashedly old-school story of romance.
 Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield and Kelvin Harrison Jr. join Canadian director Stella Meghie on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of their romantic drama “The Photograph”. The stars talk the importance of their multi-generational drama and showcasing black romance on the big screen.

The Photograph Cast On Love That Sticks To Your Rib

The Photograph showcases a beautiful couple falling in love and their relationship is one that obviously sticks to the both of them. We asked the cast to share a time when they loved like that.

Duration: 03:28

Director Stella Meghie Talks 'The Photograph'

The new romantic drama “The Photograph” stars Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, and sees their love story play out in the past and the future. While chatting with ET Canada, Canadian director and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:47


Issa Rae Has a Glam Night Out with 'The Photograph' Cast at NYC Premiere!

Issa Rae is a golden goddess while walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Photograph on Tuesday night (February 11) at the SVA Theater in New York City....
Also reported by •NPR

‘The Photograph’ Review: An Unabashedly Old-School Love Story

Issa Rae and a terrific Lakeith Stanfield play a New York couple whose romance sends them and the story into the past.
NYTimes.com


observer

OBSERVER ‘The Photograph’ Is So Much More Than Just a Romance-of-the-Week https://t.co/9TquP4S8zL https://t.co/zuK92jhCUR 26 minutes ago

thismaya

Maya Perez I see Manohla Dargis shares my crush on Lakeith Stanfield "...Stanfield who offers the most unexpected and sustaine… https://t.co/C0e76ulF0q 29 minutes ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir ‘The Photograph’ Review: Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield Sizzle in a Strangely Plotted Cross-Generational Romance… https://t.co/GTI5R4SAqW 1 hour ago

PushaStee

where is ohio? RT @SorayaMcDonald: My review of Straight People Problems With Issa and LaKeith is live! https://t.co/mALZMeeoyB 1 hour ago

EmbraceTheJ

Tonja Renée Stidhum RT @CinemaInNoir: ‘The Photograph’ Review: Sparks Fly Until the Plot Puts Them Out https://t.co/QWzDKvK2AE via @RollingStone 1 hour ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir ‘The Photograph’ Review: Sparks Fly Until the Plot Puts Them Out https://t.co/QWzDKvK2AE via @RollingStone 1 hour ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir The Photograph review – star charm can't save underdeveloped romance https://t.co/U1SRchUrqk 2 hours ago

roxana_hadadi

✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi rob morgan is the BEST part of #ThePhotograph, which doesn't give enough emotional depth or character detail to its… https://t.co/IoH1xjxjr8 3 hours ago

