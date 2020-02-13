Global  

‘Downhill,’ ‘The Photograph’ and 6 more movies open on Valentine’s Day; our reviewers weigh in

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
From date-night picks "Downhill" and "The Photograph" to family-friendly "Sonic the Hedgehog," our reviewers weigh in on the movies hitting theaters Feb. 14.
News video: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Debuts in the $45-$50M at Box Office | THR News 02:14

 'The Photograph,' 'Fantasy Island' and 'Downhill' also open nationwide over Valentine's Day/Presidents Day weekend, while 'Parasite' prepares to feast on its Oscar wins.

