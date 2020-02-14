Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases

Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases

euronews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 2/14 [Video]Eye On The Day 2/14

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Attorney General Barr speaks out against President Trump's tweets, severe weather in parts of the country, and the possible health benefits to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published

Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job [Video]Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job

Attorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and he won't be "bullied" by anyone, whether that someone be..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Claims ‘Legal Right’ to Interfere in Justice Dept. Cases

A day after the attorney general publicly rebuked him, President Trump rejected the tradition of an independent Justice Department.
NYTimes.com

Trump ignores AG Barr’s request to stop tweeting about DOJ

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday ignored his attorney general’s public request to stop tweeting about the Justice Department, saying he had...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Politico

Tweets about this

kakra68

Lefty Against Rogues RT @NBCNews: President Trump asserts in a tweet Friday that he has the "legal right" to involve himself in US Justice Dept. criminal cases,… 47 seconds ago

EricEscudero19

Eric Escudero RT @NBCPolitics: President Trump asserts in a tweet Friday that he has the "legal right" to involve himself in US Justice Dept. criminal ca… 55 seconds ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/Vsv36oaCmE https://t.co/aATCRDEMUx 2 minutes ago

JohnLeo48765381

John Leone Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/Iql3pq3sNR via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago

k29664911

tom Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases – https://t.co/Bwkd1Qxfmg https://t.co/KwrIGTmoew 2 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/HBRzUTl2O0 https://t.co/G6tUCdCqKk 3 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/GEQdfezknX https://t.co/oSJ8ENeAL0 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.