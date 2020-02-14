Lefty Against Rogues RT @NBCNews: President Trump asserts in a tweet Friday that he has the "legal right" to involve himself in US Justice Dept. criminal cases,… 47 seconds ago Eric Escudero RT @NBCPolitics: President Trump asserts in a tweet Friday that he has the "legal right" to involve himself in US Justice Dept. criminal ca… 55 seconds ago RAY BAEZ Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/Vsv36oaCmE https://t.co/aATCRDEMUx 2 minutes ago John Leone Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/Iql3pq3sNR via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago tom Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases – https://t.co/Bwkd1Qxfmg https://t.co/KwrIGTmoew 2 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/HBRzUTl2O0 https://t.co/G6tUCdCqKk 3 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Trump tweets that he has the 'legal right' to involve A.G. Barr in criminal cases https://t.co/GEQdfezknX https://t.co/oSJ8ENeAL0 3 minutes ago