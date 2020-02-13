Global  

Valentine's Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates the day of romance with space-themed GIFs

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with artwork of two aliens in love and six GIFs you can send to loved ones.
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrate Valentine day with Hey Google turn up the love

Celebrate Valentine day with Hey Google turn up the love 01:06

 Celebrate Valentine day with Hey Google turn up the love

Valentine's Day spending trends [Video]Valentine's Day spending trends

The average consumer spends nearly $200 on their partner on Valentine's Day.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:45Published

Unity Temple offers free marriage service on Valentine's Day [Video]Unity Temple offers free marriage service on Valentine's Day

Unity Temple continued its long tradition of offering free weddings and vow renewals on Valentine's Day.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:30Published


This year's Valentine's Day Google doodle features 2 adorable aliens. Here's the past 10 years of Google doodles celebrating love.

This year's Valentine's Day Google doodle features 2 adorable aliens. Here's the past 10 years of Google doodles celebrating love.· Google doodles started back in 1998. Since then, Google has featured more than 4,000 doodles marking holidays, events, and history. · Google's first...
Business Insider

Valentine's Day: Google Doodle celebrates day of love with space-themed GIFs

Valentine's Day is on 14 February
Independent

