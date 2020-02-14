Indians starter Mike Clevinger to have left knee surgery

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will have left knee surgery after an injury during a spring training workout. Clevinger went 13-4 last season and the Indians are counting on him to help fill some of the void after they traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Ranger this winter. […]
