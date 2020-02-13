Global  

Royal Bank of Scotland tumbles in London as target cut overshadows a rebrand

Royal Bank of Scotland tumbles in London as target cut overshadows a rebrandRoyal Bank of Scotland Group tossed the kitchen sink at investors on Friday, but markets only had eyes for weakness in results from the mostly government-owned bank. In an otherwise lackluster session of trading in London, shares of the bank RBS, +0.51% RBS, -8.92% slumped more than 6% amid a barrage of news that included a rebranding effort and a green-friendly investment move. “Not even the combination of a name change to NatWest...
Royal Bank of Scotland&apos;s new Chief Executive Alison Rose unveiled a new strategy for the taxpayer-backed bank on Friday, including radically cutting back the size of its loss-making investment..

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit A source close to the bank confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is discussing the possibility of participating in its “Talk at GS”..

Royal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to taxpayers

The Royal Bank of Scotland is to undergo a rebrand in the first major decision by new chief executive Alison Rose, changing its name to NatWest plc.
RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland's new Chief Executive Alison Rose unveiled a new strategy for the taxpayer-backed bank on Friday, including radically cutting back the...
