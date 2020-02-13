Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Snoop Dogg > Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology after he ‘threatens’ her over Kobe Bryant rape question

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology after he ‘threatens’ her over Kobe Bryant rape question

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology after he ‘threatens’ her over Kobe Bryant rape questionGayle King has responded to Snoop Dogg’s apology for verbally attacking her after she asked about Kobe Bryant‘s rape allegations in an interview following his death. Snoop Dogg apologised for criticising the TV personality, telling his instagram followers that he “overreacted” when he threatened to “come get” her. After seeing King ask former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about the allegations made against Bryant in 2003 – a line of questioning that was met with some backlash – the rapper wrote on Instagram: “How dare you try to tarnish my motherf****** homeboy’s reputation? ...Respect the family and back off, b**** before we come get you.” Download the new Independent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King 01:19

 Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King Snoop Dogg revealed that a conversation with his mother inspired him to apologize for last week's explicit rant against the veteran talk show host. Snoop Dogg, via Instagram Snoop Dogg, via Instagram He said his comments were "disrespectful." Snoop Dogg,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos [Video]Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos

Celebrities Honor Kobe Bryant With Tattoos Kobe Bryant's untimely death has inspired many celebrities to honor his memory with ink. Lebron James tattooed a black mamba snake wrapped around the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Kobe Bryant's sports foundation updates name to honour his late daughter [Video]Kobe Bryant's sports foundation updates name to honour his late daughter

On Thursday, representatives for the Mamba Sports Foundation, which makes reference to Kobe's "Black Mamba" nickname, announced that they were changing the name to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology after Kobe Bryant question outrage

CBS anchor Gayle King accepted an apology from rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday for disparaging her after she mentioned Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual abuse case...
FOXNews.com

Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology Following Kobe Bryant Explicit Rant

The rapper, who previously blasted the TV co-host for bringing up 2003 rape accusations against the late NBA star in an interview with Lisa Leslie, publicly...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.