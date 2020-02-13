Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg’s apology after he ‘threatens’ her over Kobe Bryant rape question
Friday, 14 February 2020 () Gayle King has responded to Snoop Dogg’s apology for verbally attacking her after she asked about Kobe Bryant‘s rape allegations in an interview following his death. Snoop Dogg apologised for criticising the TV personality, telling his instagram followers that he “overreacted” when he threatened to “come get” her. After seeing King ask former WNBA player Lisa Leslie about the allegations made against Bryant in 2003 – a line of questioning that was met with some backlash – the rapper wrote on Instagram: “How dare you try to tarnish my motherf****** homeboy’s reputation? ...Respect the family and back off, b**** before we come get you.” Download the new Independent...
