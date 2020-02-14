Global  

Billie Eilish releases new James Bond track

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Billie Eilish releases new James Bond trackBillie Eilish has released the new theme song for James Bond's No Time To Die. Eilish is the youngest artist ever to record a Bond title track with singers...
News video: Billie Eilish releases Bond theme

Billie Eilish releases Bond theme 00:51

 Billie Eilish has released 'No Time To Die', the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie of the same name.

No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Theme Song Preview by Billie Eilish [Video]No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Theme Song Preview by Billie Eilish

Check out the official "Billie Eilish Theme Song Preview" from No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:46Published

Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' [Video]Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme song

Fresh off sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish dropped her new song for the latest installment of the James Bond franchise. British actor Daniel Craig is set to...
Deutsche Welle

Billie Eilish drops James Bond track

LONDON: Teenage pop iconoclast Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune on Friday, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours as the teenage prodigy...
Bangkok Post


