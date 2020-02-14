Billie Eilish releases new James Bond track

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Theme Song Preview by Billie Eilish Check out the official "Billie Eilish Theme Song Preview" from No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 00:46Published 2 hours ago Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme song Fresh off sweeping the Grammys, Billie Eilish dropped her new song for the latest installment of the James Bond franchise. British actor Daniel Craig is set to...

Deutsche Welle 4 hours ago



Billie Eilish drops James Bond track LONDON: Teenage pop iconoclast Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune on Friday, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours as the teenage prodigy...

Bangkok Post 10 hours ago





Tweets about this