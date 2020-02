2 European-Asian Tour golf events postponed due to virus Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Two men’s golf tournaments co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours in Malaysia and China were postponed on Friday because of the deadly new virus from China. The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for April 16-19, and the China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 were affected. Rescheduling the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 2 European-Asian Tour golf events postponed due to virus Two men's golf tournaments co-sanctioned by the European and Asian tours in Malaysia and China have been postponed because of the deadly new virus from China

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this