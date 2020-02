Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel in Washington upheld a lower court's decision on Friday that blocked the Trump administration's work requirements for Medicaid recipients. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found Arkansas' work requirements for Medicaid recipients to be "arbitrary and […]