Munich Security Conference: German foreign minister calls for European defense union within next 10 years

Deutsche Welle Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The German president has called out the US for abandoning its international responsibilities. NATO allies will likely butt heads at the annual security conference as France pushes for more independence from the US.
