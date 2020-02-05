Global  

Roger Federer: French Open only clay court appearance in 2020

WorldNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Roger Federer: French Open only clay court appearance in 2020Roger Federer will play the French Open as his only clay-court tournament this season, says his agent Tony Godsick. The Swiss skipped the entire clay court season in 2017 and 2018 and last year played only two tournaments on the surface before arriving in Paris for the French Open. There was speculation that Federer would include the Madrid and Rome Masters in his truncated schedule for 2020 but his agent said that was not the...
