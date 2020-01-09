Global  

Faye Marie Swetlik, missing S.C. girl found dead: Police identify man found during search

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was found dead shortly after Faye Marie Swetlik's body was found Thursday morning in Cayce, South Carolina, authorities said.
Police launch murder probe after teenage boy is found stabbed to death [Video]Police launch murder probe after teenage boy is found stabbed to death

Police are hunting a knifeman after a horrified member of the public discovered a teenage boy stabbed to death in a field last night (Wed). Emergency services were called to Petitor Crescent, in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall [Video]CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall

Three people were killed including a two-year-old boy and more injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on Thursday evening (January 9). The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published


Missing South Carolina 6-year-old found dead

Missing South Carolina 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was found dead along with the body of an unidentified man on Thursday. She vanished Monday after school, and...
CBS News

Six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik tragically found dead after disappearing from bus stop

Six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik tragically found dead after disappearing from bus stopA six-year-old South Carolina girl who vanished after she got off the school bus in her neighbourhood this week has been found dead with police now treating the...
New Zealand Herald


PreciousOne695

preciousOne695 RT @codeofvets: MISSING CHILD CAYCE S.C. — Officials in Cayce, South Carolina are asking for the public’s help finding 6-year-old girl Fay… 18 minutes ago

GATTACUS45

altruist396 RT @CityofCayce: Missing 6 year old girl named Faye Marie Swetlik Missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce, SC Strawberry blo… 33 minutes ago

DJT_ChosenbyGod

DJT_ChosenbyGod RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Body of missing South Carolina girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, found; police investigating as homicide https://t.co/rOETrBT2… 49 minutes ago

Micheal10049631

Micheal Allen RT @FBIMostWanted: The body of Faye Marie Swetlik has been found. Help the #FBI find other kidnapped or missing persons: https://t.co/2gQFy… 49 minutes ago

AshonWWE

Ashon RT @HeavySan: Coty Taylor has been identified as the man found dead near where the body of missing 6-year-old girl Faye Marie Swetlik was f… 57 minutes ago

amandagffrd

Mandy G RT @abcWNN: DEVELOPING: The case of missing six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik is now being treated as a homicide after police found her body… 1 hour ago

JaniceB69003025

Janice Bowman***=stars RT @Debwrightjones: Body of missing South Carolina girl, Faye Marie Swetlik, found; police investigating as homicide Heart breaking. htt… 1 hour ago

chewie53deacon

Franny South Carolina Girl Found Dead, Days After Going Missing https://t.co/kiRnNZBbOb 2 hours ago

