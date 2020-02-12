Global  

Speaker: Vote on medical marijuana bill possible next week

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Medical marijuana is getting a serious look in the Kentucky legislature. In another sign of momentum for the push to legalize cannabis for treatment of some medical conditions, House Speaker David Osborne said the bill could come up for a House vote as soon as next week. The measure cleared the […]
