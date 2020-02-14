Sabres put injury-plagued D-man Zach Bogosian on waivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres placed Zach Bogosian on waivers Friday in a move that could give the injury-plagued defenseman a new home and open a spot on Buffalo’s crowded blue line. Bogosian goes on waivers just over a week before the NHL trade deadline. He asked for a trade earlier this season. […]



Recent related news from verified sources Sabres suspend Zach Bogosian for failing to report to minors BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian on Monday for failing to report to the minors. The team announced the suspension two...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



Sabres demote Bogosian to minors, unclear if he’ll report BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned Zach Bogosian to the minors after he cleared waivers on Saturday, though it’s uncertain when or whether...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



