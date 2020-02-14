Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sabres put injury-plagued D-man Zach Bogosian on waivers

Sabres put injury-plagued D-man Zach Bogosian on waivers

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres placed Zach Bogosian on waivers Friday in a move that could give the injury-plagued defenseman a new home and open a spot on Buffalo’s crowded blue line. Bogosian goes on waivers just over a week before the NHL trade deadline. He asked for a trade earlier this season. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sabres suspend Zach Bogosian for failing to report to minors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian on Monday for failing to report to the minors. The team announced the suspension two...
Seattle Times

Sabres demote Bogosian to minors, unclear if he’ll report

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned Zach Bogosian to the minors after he cleared waivers on Saturday, though it’s uncertain when or whether...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.