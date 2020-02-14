Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Border Patrol Will Deploy Tactical Units to Sanctuary Cities

Border Patrol Will Deploy Tactical Units to Sanctuary Cities

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Agents from an elite unit, the equivalent of a Border Patrol SWAT team, are being sent to sanctuary cities across the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, Newark

Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, Newark 01:26

 The Trump Administration is ready to implement a controversial new plan on border security. Tactical teams would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including in our area; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Border Patrol to send Tactical Unit officers to 'sanctuary cities'

The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in a number of cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago...
Reuters

Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'

Trump administration to deploy 'tactical units' to 'sanctuary cities'Members of the US Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to major cities including Los Angeles,...
Jerusalem Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.