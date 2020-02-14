Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Manchester City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

Manchester City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

Hindu Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Manchester City said they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being hit with the two-season ban from European competition
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City banned from Europe for two years

Manchester City banned from Europe for two years 02:11

 Ben Ransom has the latest from Manchester as City get banned from Europe for two years for breaking UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City banned from Europe: What next? [Video]Man City banned from Europe: What next?

Chief news reporter Bryan Swanson explains the implications after Manchester City were banned from Europe for breaches of UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published

City banned from Europe: Key facts [Video]City banned from Europe: Key facts

A look at the key facts as Manchester City are banned from Europe for two year for breaching UEFA's fair play rules.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Soccer: Manchester City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

English champions Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million) by European...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC SportIndependentNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsSydney Morning HeraldNYTimes.comFT.comFOX SportsSeattle TimesFrance 24Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

insight0f_M

8 • 24 🙏🏾🐍 RT @goal: BREAKING: Manchester City have been banned from playing in the Champions League for two seasons after breaching FFP rules. https:… 2 seconds ago

Br_eal

G RT @DevilsOfUnited: Manchester City getting banned from the Champions League on Valentines Day and there are people out there who think tru… 3 seconds ago

Eljo_Pleqi

Eljo RT @BBCSport: Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons by UEFA. In full ➡ https://t.co/qFxrBWL7DH https:… 3 seconds ago

AsaeMzii

Ole Gunnar Solksjaur RT @Biwx313: @GaryLineker @ManCity @RobHarris @danroan @david_conn Good evening Pep, how many years have Manchester City been banned from U… 3 seconds ago

arizaldngstr

unknown RT @SquawkaNews: OFFICIAL: Manchester City have been banned from the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Champions League and fined €30,000,000 by UEFA. ht… 3 seconds ago

JesseJohnTsinim

Jesse John RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester City have been banned from European competitions in 2020/21 and 2021/22 by UEFA. 3 seconds ago

LookAtKaysToes

KoolestAFC RT @RobHarris: BREAKING: Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by UEFA and fined 30 million euros 3 seconds ago

Cesar_Reyes10

Cesar reyes RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for the next 2 seasons after being found guilty of br… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.