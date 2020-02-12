Global  

1st Democratic debate after Super Tuesday slated for Phoenix

Seattle Times Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic presidential hopefuls will debate in Phoenix next month in their first meeting after the crucial Super Tuesday primaries that typically narrow the field of candidates, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday. The Democrats’ 11th debate of the 2020 election cycle will be broadcast on CNN and Univision on March 15. The […]
 Phoenix will host a democratic debate in March, as the election heats up.

