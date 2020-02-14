Soccer: Manchester City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

Global  

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020
English champions Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million) by European soccer's governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.
 English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of arbitration for sport. Adam Reed reports.

