Lawyer Avenatti convicted for trying to extort Nike

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he represented.
